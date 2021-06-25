Drop-in immunization clinic for youth in Kelowna June 28

Interior Health and the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) have partnered to host a drop-in immunization clinic at Foundry Kelowna on Monday, June 28 targeting youth who have not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Drop-in vaccinations

Location: Foundry Kelowna, 100-1815 Kirschner Road

Time: Monday, June 28 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Who: People aged 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) who have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are excited to work in partnership with IH to create a safe and welcoming environment for youth wanting access to a vaccination in the area. IH have done a fantastic job in supporting our community in response to COVID-19 and CMHA Kelowna/Foundry Kelowna recognize the importance of ensuring young people know where they can turn to when exploring their vaccination options,” said Foundry Centre manager Ben Macauley.

Ongoing appointment based clinics

People can also get their first dose by visiting a clinic during drop-in hours or by appointment. To get a second dose, people need to book an appointment. Invitations to book an appointment are being sent eight weeks after receiving the first dose.

Register online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/, call 1‑833‑838‑2323, or visit a Service BC office listed here, and then book an appointment.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources visit:

https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/

To learn about B.C.’s Restart Plan and COVID-19 Immunization Plan, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/covid