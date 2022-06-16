Drop the puck
It may be mid-June, but that hasn't stopped the Kelowna Rockets from releasing their pre-season schedule.
The team will play five games.
It will start on the road in Kamloops on September 9th.
The Rockets host the Blazers on September 10th, Victoria on September 13th and the Vancouver Giants on September 17th.
The regular season starts September 23rd.
AM 1150, as usual, will have every Rockets regular and playoff game this season.
