Drop the puck already!

The waiting game continues for teams in the WHL's BC Division.

Doctor Bonnie Henry has yet to give them clearance to play.

Kelowna Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette is optimistic it will happen.

"This is what these guys (players) have done for anywhere between from 16 to 20 years old - this is all they know. They come into camp in August and hopefully play until May. That has been their routine for their lifetime."

Health officials in Alberta have given teams in that province approval.

They start a 24 game season on Friday.

"It will be interesting to see which players were really able to adapt to the situation at hand. Did they just sit back and feel sorry for themselves or do anything to stay ready? I am fully confident that we've got 20 to 25 of those guys that are chomping at the bit," Mallette added.