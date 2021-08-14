Drought now at level 4 in the Okanagan

Drought is currently gripping about two-thirds of B.C. The B.C. Government has declared the OKANAGAN in LEVEL 4 DROUGHT (extremely dry), where adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are likely. VASEUX CREEK has been elevated to DROUGHT 5 (exceptionally dry) and where adverse impacts are almost certain.



This bulletin provides a valley-wide perspective of current drought impacts on water supply, fish, agriculture, firefighting and domestic use, and response.



Okanagan water suppliers are being asked to do whatever possible to reduce water use in their communities.

Please click here or see attached for our most recent Okanagan Drought Bulletin #2021-2.

The Drought Bulletin is part of the Okanagan Basin Water Board’s Okanagan Drought Response Strategy. The strategy is aimed at ensuring stronger communication and valley-wide coordination during a drought, recognizing that the water of the Okanagan is all connected. We are all part of ‘One valley. One water.’

