Drug alert
A drug alert has been issued by Interior Health.
Cocaine sold in the Kelowna area contained fentanyl.
IH says you are at high risk of overdose when using stimulants contaminated with fentanyl.
The alert ends August 6th.
To reduce the risk, get your drugs checked and don't use them alone.
Drug checking is available at the UBCO campus.
Getting hospitality workers vaccinatedDedicated VIP lane for those wanting to get a first or second dose.
Close to 600 BC residents died in last heat wave70% of all deaths during the heat wave died of extreme heat.
Affordable housing crisisNDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes comments in Penticton today.
Thieves caught stealing truckTwo men face charges.
Red Cross helps evacueesFinancial assistance doubles.
Over half of new cases in Interior Health243 new cases. 131 in Interior Health.
Water Quality Advisory for Killiney Beach water systemThe advisory affects approximately 295 properties connected to the water system in the community along Westside Road.
Heading out this BC long weekend?Check for road closures, evacuation alerts and orders before traveling.
Scammed out of thousands of dollarsPhone scam making the rounds