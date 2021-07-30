iHeartRadio


19°C
Drug alert

26006312_web1_210805-KCN-drug-alert_1-640x427

A drug alert has been issued by Interior Health.

Cocaine sold in the Kelowna area contained fentanyl.

IH says you are at high risk of overdose when using stimulants contaminated with fentanyl.

The alert ends August 6th.

To reduce the risk, get your drugs checked and don't use them alone.

Drug checking is available at the UBCO campus.

