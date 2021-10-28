Interior Heath has issued a DRUG ALERT for Vernon after a sample of 'Down' tested with VERY HIGH amounts of fentanyl. There is a high risk of drug poisoning.

For your safety:

Get your drugs checked - find locations at drugchecking.ca

Avoid mixing

Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS)

Start with a small amount

Carry naloxone and know how to use it

Get the LifeGuard App - lifeguardh.com

Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you

More information and drug checking results at https://drugchecking.ca/