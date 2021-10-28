Drug Alert for Vernon
Interior Heath has issued a DRUG ALERT for Vernon after a sample of 'Down' tested with VERY HIGH amounts of fentanyl. There is a high risk of drug poisoning.
For your safety:
- Get your drugs checked - find locations at drugchecking.ca
- Avoid mixing
- Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS)
- Start with a small amount
- Carry naloxone and know how to use it
- Get the LifeGuard App - lifeguardh.com
- Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you
More information and drug checking results at https://drugchecking.ca/