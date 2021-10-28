iHeartRadio

Drug Alert for Vernon

Fentanyl

Interior Heath has issued a DRUG ALERT for Vernon after a sample of 'Down' tested with VERY HIGH amounts of fentanyl. There is a high risk of drug poisoning. 

For your safety: 

  • Get your drugs checked - find locations at drugchecking.ca
  • Avoid mixing 
  • Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS)
  • Start with a small amount
  • Carry naloxone and know how to use it 
  • Get the LifeGuard App - lifeguardh.com
  • Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you 

More information and drug checking results at https://drugchecking.ca/

