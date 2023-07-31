iHeartRadio

Drug Alert issued by Interior Health for Penticton


Interior Health (IH) have issued a Drug Alert in Penticton for a substance sold as DOWN containing Nitazene (a strong synthetic opioid)

IH says the drug looks like a white chunky or flaky substance.

The drug carries a high risk of overdose and fatal overdose with side effects of amnesia, sleepiness and nodding out for a long time.

IH is keeping the alert in place until August 7, 2023

