Drug trafficker busted for stolen plate

On Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 4 p.m., an officer from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was conducting patrols when they located a vehicle with a stolen Saskatchewan license plate in a parking lot in the 3400-block of 35th Avenue.

As additional officers converged on the location to assist, the suspect drove away in an attempt to evade police but was safely contained and arrested. The driver was searched incidental to arrest and found to have a quantity of drugs in his possession. A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of additional drugs suspected to be methamphetamines, fentanyl, and cocaine.

As a result of this investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 30 year-old David Macintosh of Vernon, has been charged with a number of criminal offences including: three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking under Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and several driving offences.

Mr. MacIntosh made an initial appearance in court on January 25th and has since been released pending his next court appearance on February 23rd, 2023.

Police are continuing their investigation.