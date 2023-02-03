Drug warrant leads to arrest of Vernon man

On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2700-block of Canyon Road in Enderby. The search warrant was obtained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area. As a result of the search, a quantity of drugs suspected to be methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine were seized from inside the home.

41-year old Randall George William of Enderby was arrested inside the residence and has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.