Drugs and weapons seized by Penticton RCMP in arrest of man

On September 21st, 2022, around 9 a.m., a frontline officer responded to a report of a man passed out inside a running vehicle near Amherst Street and Rosetown Ave.

Upon arrival, the officer observed the man slumped over his steering wheel with the engine still running. Subsequent to the officer seeing numerous illegal drugs and other related paraphernalia inside the cab, the man was arrested for suspected drug-impaired driving.

A search of the man’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, a significant quantity of suspected drugs, morphine pills, LSD, illegal cigarettes, and a large amount of Canadian currency.

“This is good example of how the general public can help our officers locate and disrupt criminal activity in our community by simply witnessing and reporting it,” says Cst. James Grandy.

The 34-year-old Penticton resident faces numerous charges pending approval by Crown Counsel. The driver’s name won’t be available for disclosure until charges are approved.