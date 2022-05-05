Drugs, Cash and Gold Seized in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island

A lengthy investigation by BC RCMP Federal Policing investigators, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation of Los Angeles, California, culminated in the arrest of several individuals, and the seizure of dozens of different drugs, along with a large amount of cash, gold and silver bars.

Between September and December 2021, the Vancouver Island-based teams of Federal Serious & Organized Crime – Major Projects investigators executed a series of search warrants, and other enforcement actions, in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. The searches of 5 vehicles, and 6 residences in Vancouver and Victoria resulted in the arrest of 6 people, and the seizure of drugs, Canadian currency, gold and silver bars. The drugs seized consisted of:

•2.5 kilograms of Cocaine, along with approximately 26 kilograms of buff* such as Benzocaine and Procaine

•1.5 kilograms of MDMA/MDA (Ecstasy)

•0.5 kilograms of Ketamine

•0.5 kilograms of Methamphetamine

•6770 doses of LSD

•5000 tablets of counterfeit Xanax (Etizolam)

•60 litres of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

•2 lbs of dried Cannabis / 534 Packages edible Cannabis products

•2.5 lbs Psilocybin

•115 bottles of Anabolic Steroids in 35 different chemical forms

•And 0.5 kilograms assorted drugs such as Opium and Heroin cut with Fentanyl; N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT); 5-Methoxy-N,N-diisopropyltryptamine (5-MeO-DiPT, aka Foxy Methoxy); and Benzylpiperazin (BZP).

Officers also seized hundreds of packages of illicit Cannabis edibles including gummies, granola, chocolates, pills, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) water enhancers, Transdermal THC patches, THC Hot Chocolate along with dried cannabis buds and concentrated cannabis extracts and vaping products.

In addition to the wide variety of illegal drugs, investigators also seized $367,346 cash, 15 ounces of gold estimated to be worth approximately $35,988 and 205 ounces of silver estimated to be worth approximately $5,977 (based on current market price at the time of publishing).

“In BC, criminal organizations have made significant investments in the illicit drug trade which has had a lasting negative impact on our society,” said Superintendent Richard Bergevin, Officer in Charge of BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime – Major Projects. “The damage to our communities is immeasurable and families across our country continue to feel the losses to overdose and addiction.”

No charges have yet been laid but the investigation is ongoing

BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime – Major Projects specifically target organized crime groups whose criminal activities have provincial and national implications for Canada. Major Projects investigators work collaboratively with local and international policing partners to detect, disrupt and deter the activities of criminal organizations at the national and transnational level.

*buff is a substance that is added to Cocaine, or other drugs, to increase profitability by increasing the weight while effectively reducing the drug content per gram.