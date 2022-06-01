iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
18°C
Instagram

Dump your junk

download (1)

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

From June 29th to July 13th you can chuck out large household items at the North Westside Road transfer station.

It will cost you $20 per truckload. 

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card for residential items only. 

No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted.

 

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175