Dump your junk

North Westside Road residents within the Central Okanagan will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted bulky items.

From June 29th to July 13th you can chuck out large household items at the North Westside Road transfer station.

It will cost you $20 per truckload.

This special disposal opportunity is available to residents with a valid ID card for residential items only.

No hazardous waste (including computers, electronics, etc.) will be accepted.