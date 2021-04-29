E-bike meets Car in Glenmore. It's quite the story.

The power of social media brings a collision between an e-bike and a car to a successful conclusion.

It happened Tuesday night in Glenmore.

The car alllegedly rolled through a stop sign just as the e-bike was crossing the interesction. The good news is the bike rider was not injured, although the bike has some bumps and bruises. Evan Farkas told the young driver to go home and settle down as she was quite upset.

But, here's the problem.

Farcas was shaken enough by the incident, that he forgot to collect her information for an accident report. So he turned to Facebook. Farcas took a photo of the damaged e-bike and posted a request for information on the Glenmore Community Group page. Within an hour, someone commented, I know who this is and exactly where they live.

Driver located!

She and Farcas told the details to an RCMP officer.

The accident report is now on file.