E-bike stolen, alleged thief caught

A Kelowna man is facing potential charges after being arrested for allegedly stealing a bike.

On April 20, 2021, just before 6:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP was notified that an e-bike had been stolen from the 2200-block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna. A frontline officer located the alleged thief riding the stolen bike near the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road. Attempts were make to apprehend the suspect, but he fled on the bike.

The 24-year-old Kelowna man was located a short time later on the rail trail near Hardy Avenue and taken into custody. He has been released on conditions for a future court date. The investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

No further information is being released at this time.