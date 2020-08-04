E-bike thief bitten by police dog

On August 1, 2020, shortly after 10pm, an officer in a marked police car was flagged down by a victim who reported someone had just stolen his E-Bike (battery assisted mountain bike) in Kelowna.

The suspect allegedly made attempts to evade police, and rode to a well-known pedestrian and bike trail known as the "Rail Trail".

A Police Dog Service (PDS) officer was deployed to the area of the Rail Trail to conduct containment with his police dog, and saw the suspect riding an E-Bike towards him.

Efforts were made to stop the suspect and ultimately a collision occurred with the police dog. Then a struggle ensued between the PDS officer and the suspect. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody with the assistance of the police dog and additional officers.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) was immediately called and took the suspect to the Kelowna General Hospital for serious injuries related to the contact (bite) by the police dog.

The police dog was also taken to the vet for medical assessment and has minor injuries.

The IIO BC is now investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injury. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.