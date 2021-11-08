E-bikeshare program spinning into the City this fall

Cyclists won’t need to own a bike to enjoy riding one as the City introduces a brand new electric bikeshare program. After the successful shared bike pilot in 2018, Council has been interested in delivering an e-bikeshare program for Kelowna, and it arrives this fall via a partnership with Ford-owned Spin.

“This new e-bike sharing program will allow riders of all abilities access to one of the city's favourite methods of transportation, cycling,” said Matt Worona, New Mobility Specialist. “Spin will be a great partner to work with as we introduce new, environmentally friendly ways of getting around Kelowna.”

Spin will provide e-bikeshare services to the City, with bikes offering a 160 km of range, wireless charging for smartphones, and a dual kickstand to keep sidewalks clear. The company currently operates e-scooters and e-bikes in over 100 cities in North America and Europe and focuses on investing in climate-friendly methods of transportation.

The existing restrictions and requirements currently in place for e-scooters will be in effect as much as possible for shared e-bikes. This includes the free helmet distribution program and low-income access plans. Spin will initially launch with a limited number of e-bikes and ramp to 100 over the first month.

For more information about the program, visit Kelowna.ca's shared bikes and scooters page.