E-scooters feedback survey closing soon

Spring is here and Neuron’s shared electric kick-scooters (e-scooters) and e-bikes are back on Vernon roadways for the third and final year of the Province of B.C.’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Program.

Vernon is one of 12 BC communities participating. The goal of the pilot program is to examine the efficiency and safety of e-scooters in supporting expanded active transportation (using your own power to get from one place to another) in BC communities. The pilot ends in April 2024, so this marks the last year of the program before the Province considers whether e-scooters are allowed permanently.

During the final year of the pilot, the City of Vernon has been taking the opportunity to gather community feedback on e-scooters to help inform the future of the program.

All residents, whether they have used a Neuron e-scooter, purchased their own e-scooter, or have not used an e-scooter before, are invited to visit www.engagevernon.ca/escooter and complete a survey. The survey closes Thursday, June 15, 2023. Hardcopies are also available at the Community Services Building (3001 32nd Avenue, Vernon, BC).

A summary of the public consultation is expected to be presented to Council in Fall 2023.