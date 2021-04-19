E-scooters Hit the Streets

Kelowna residents have a new way to get around and will start seeing more e-scooters around town with today’s return of shared e-scooter services.

The return follows an update to Kelowna’s Traffic Bylaw, which enables the City to participate in a provincial pilot project that allows e-scooters to travel on City streets, bike lanes and shared pathways under the same rules as bikes and e-bikes. The Province announced the pilot last month, allowing Kelowna to make the bylaw change.

“As an emerging mode of transportation worldwide, e-scooters have the potential to help deliver on many of our community and Council priorities,” said Matt Worona, New Mobility Specialist. “Because they take up less space on our roads and release fewer emissions, e-scooters uniquely align with the City’s climate and traffic flow objectives.”

Kelowna has seen increased interest in using small electric vehicles to get around the community. Shared e-scooters had previously been allowed on select pathways through a City permit program. However, allowing e-scooters city-wide on Kelowna’s streets, bike lanes and shared pathways offers a more practical transportation solution for both private and shared e-scooter users.

This year, shared e-scooter users will be provided with increased safety education and programs that support compliance with regulations, including helmet give-away programs.

All e-scooter users are expected to follow provincial regulations and rules of the road. Riders must be over 16, wear a helmet, and stay off sidewalks and highways. Enhanced hygiene protocols are also in place following guidelines and recommendations from health officials.

And because e-scooters can now go anywhere that bikes can – including on Kelowna’s shared pathways – riders are expected to yield to pedestrians and park respectfully without blocking sidewalks, driveways, bike lanes or pathways.

For more information about active transportation and shared e-scooters in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca.