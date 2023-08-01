Eagle Rock Local Area Service Boil Water Advisory – Remains in Effect

The Township of Spallumcheen notified residents on July 27, 2023 that upon the advice of Interior Health and in an abundance of caution, the Eagle Rock water system was placed on a boil water advisory.

Mayor Christine Fraser advises “Providing safe quality drinking water for our community is very important for Council. Staff are making this a top priority and working with Interior Health and industry professionals to get the matter resolved as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience the boil water advisory presents and appreciate your patience while staff work to get this dealt with.”

The Township is advising that all water users in the Eagle Rock Local Area Service should follow the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations related to boil water advisories. If possible, use alternate water sources such as bottled water during this time or bring tap water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute before use.

Please see additional guidelines from the CDC below:

•Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

•If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute. After boiling, allowthe water to cool before use.

•Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

•Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from arefrigerator.

•If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

•Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

•Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath toreduce the chance of them swallowing water.

•Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

•Household dishwashers generally are safe to use if:

oThe water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit(66°Celsius), or

oThe dishwater has a sanitizing cycle.

•Sanitize all baby bottles.

•To wash dishes by hand:

oWash and rinse the dishes as you normally would using hot water.

oIn a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallonof warm water.

oSoak the rinsed dishes in the water for at least one minute.

oLet the dishes air dry completely before using again.

•It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Additional links and resources regarding a boil water advisory can be found on the Township of Spallumcheen website www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under Important Announcements > Water Updates