Early morning barn fire

At 3:20 am this morning, Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting smoke and flames coming from a 12’ x 12’ Shed / barn in the 2100 block of Begbie Rd in Kelowna.

The first arriving Crews confirmed a fully involved building at this address. The fire was controlled from the exterior and contained to the one building. No exposures where damaged.

The building sustained major fire damage. The animals inside all got out and where accounted for. 6 goats , 1 lamb and 1 chicken.

Two Engines, a Command Unit, and Rescue truck totaling 10 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP and EHS .

The cause of the fire was a heat lamp that was knocked over by the animals.