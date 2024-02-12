Early morning blaze on Matt Road doused Sunday by KFD

At approximately 2:00 am Sunday morning the Kelowna Fire Dept responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Matt Rd.

Upon arrival crews reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a window on the second floor. Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, and complete a search to ensure all occupants were out of the building. The fire was contained to the initial home and did not spread to other nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue unit, and a command unit, for a total of 15 KFD personnel.

RCMP and BCAS responded as well to assist the Fire Department.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms regularly.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.