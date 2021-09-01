Early morning fire at West Kelowna Walmart

At approx. 2am West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a report of smoke in the loading bay at the West Kelowna Wall Mart located at 2100 block of Louis Drive.

Crews arrived to find a tractor trailer engulfed in flames at the loading dock.

Crews were able extinguish the fire quickly, keeping the fire damage to the trailer and the exterior of the building.

There was a significant amount of smoke in the interior of the building. The crew ventilated the structure. The fire is suspicious in nature.. The RCMP and West Kelowna Fire investigators will be on scene through out the morning.

WKFR responded with 3 engines, a ladder truck 2 investigators and a command unit along with 20 fire personal. West Kelowna fire would like to thank the RCMP, BC Hydro, Fortis Gas and Westbank First Nation bylaw for their assistance.