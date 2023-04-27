Early morning fire engulfs travel trailer in Rutland: damages outside of nearby townhome

At approximately 05:50 am on April 27th, the Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch Center received a call for a Travel Trailer on fire in the Asher Road area in Rutland. The first arriving officer reported a fully involved travel trailer that was starting to extend into a townhome. Crews were able to knock down the fire and prevent any extension into the building.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 Engines, 1 rescue vehicle and a Command Unit. A total of 15 fire personnel attended. There were no injuries to the public or firefighters.

RCMP and BCEHS were not required.