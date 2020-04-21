Early morning fire in Kelowna

At 4:52 am this morning, Kelowna Fire Dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting flames coming from the front of a house in the 700 block of Dougall Road in Kelowna.

On scene, the first arriving officer confirmed the main floor and carport area were fully involved with flames. A defensive fire attack was deployed and the fire was controlled from the outside.

All occupants were able to exit the house safely and are in care of Emergency Support Services. The house sustained extensive damage.

Four Engines, a Command Unit, Rescue truck, Safety Officer totaling 19 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP, BCAS.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated today.