Early morning grass fire

At approximately 1:20 AM this morning,

Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire along the rail trail between Spall Road. and Hardy Street around 1:20 this morning (Wednesday).

The first arriving officer confirmed a rank 2 grass fire, approximately 50 feet by 100 feet in size on steep terrain.

Crews advanced hose lines from both sides of the fire and quickly extinguished it. The fire is suspicious in nature and is under investigation by RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public that campfires are prohibited in the City of Kelowna and currently conditions are very dry.