Early morning house fire in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of Shannon Lake Rd overnight for a fully involved residential structure fire.

The first in crew found advanced fire conditions and downed power lines upon arrival and deemed it a defensive fire operation.

It was determined that this was an abandoned structure with no one living there at this time.

WKFR responded with 4 apparatus, 2 Safety Officers, and one Duty Officer and would like to thank RCMP and BC Hydro for their support during this incident.

This incident is suspicious in nature and has been transferred by WKFR to RCMP for further investigation. Due to the extensive damage the cause is currently undetermined.