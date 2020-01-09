East End Business Damaged in Fire

At approximately 3:16 AM Kelowna Fire Department Dispatch received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the door of 683 Dease Road.

Arriving fire crews made entry found flames and smoke in the interior of the building.

Fire was quickly knocked down but the interior and contents sustained extensive damage.

The building was unoccupied at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Kelowna Fire Investigators but not deemed suspicious at this time.

Four Engines, a Command Unit, Rescue truck and Safety with 20 fire personnel were on scene along with RCMP,EHS and Fortis.

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms save lives, remember to check the batteries on a regularly.