Easter Dinner at the Gospel Mission

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is serving their annual Easter Dinner to the residents of their shelter at 251 Leon Ave at noon on Saturday, April 16th. In addition, they will serve an Easter meal at their two other shelter locations and from their Outreach van.

Executive Director, Carmen Rempel, said, “Easter brings to mind forgiveness and fresh starts. Many who come through our doors need exactly that – a fresh start. Our Easter dinner celebrates the death and resurrection of Jesus and the promise of a new day. Non-judgmental compassion is at the heart of our gathering. We invite our residents to embrace a fresh start as they step into a new day.”

The dining room will be decorated, and approximately 400 meals of turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy, potatoes, and dessert will be served. Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is grateful to the community for their generous donations which not only provide the Easter Meal, but fund their life-saving programs of shelter, food, and transitional programs.

Twelve volunteers, including MLA Norm Letnick, MP Tracy Gray and MP Renee Merrifield will be on hand to serve the meal. Volunteers play a key role in the services they provide, and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is looking for regular volunteers to help serve meals, go on Outreach, clean and volunteer in their thrift stores. If you have time to give after Easter, contact volunteer@kelownagospelmission.ca or 250-763-3737.