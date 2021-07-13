Edmonton-area family mourning son killed in Kelowna crane collapse

An Edmonton-area family is grieving the loss of their son who was killed in Monday's crane collapse in Kelowna, according to a GoFundMe page.

"Pam and Steven Zook from the Edmonton area lost their son Jared Zook in the tragedy," reads the page that's fundraising for funeral and travel expenses.

"Our family is devastated by the loss of our fun, kind and loving son/brother/friend/nephew/cousin," it reads.

"Our lives are infinitely better for having him be apart of them."

The Zooks declined further comment.

-- with files from CTV News --