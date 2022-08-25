Edmonton Teen reported missing from Kelowna has been located

The RCMP say Destiny Redford, the 15-year-old female reported missing has been located. She is safe and sound. Police Thank the media and public for their assistance.

***ORIGINAL*** (August 11, 2022)

Destiny Redford, who normally lives with her mother in Edmonton, Alberta but is currently residing with her grandparents in Kelowna since June after displaying concerning behaviour at home.

Destiny was last seen by her grandmother on August 6, 2022.

She is described as: