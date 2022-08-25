iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
31°C
Instagram

Edmonton Teen reported missing from Kelowna has been located

rcmp

The RCMP say Destiny Redford, the 15-year-old female reported missing has been located. She is safe and sound. Police Thank the media and public for their assistance.

***ORIGINAL*** (August 11, 2022)

Destiny Redford, who normally lives with her mother in Edmonton, Alberta but is currently residing with her grandparents in Kelowna since June  after displaying concerning behaviour at home.

Destiny was last seen by her grandmother on August 6, 2022.

She is described as:

  •  a very petite female with a slim build
  • 5'2”
  • 100 lbs
  • long brown hair
  • bluish green eyes.

 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175