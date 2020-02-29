Eighth Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in BC

BC health officials have confirmed an eighth case of COVID-19.

The new case is a woman in her 60s in the Vancouver health region who traveled back from Iran earlier this week.

A statement from the office of the provincial health officer says close contacts have been identified and contacted.

Those who may be at risk have been placed in isolation at home.

Four of BC's earlier cases are said to have fully recovered from the virus.

The BC centre for disease control has conducted more than 14,000 tests on 1,012 people across the province.