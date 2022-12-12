Elderly man dies, female sent to hospital after Penticton apartment fire

On December 10, 2022, shortly before 10 pm, Penticton RCMP, along with Penticton Fire, attended an apartment structure fire on Lakeshore Drive where one apartment unit was fully engulfed in flames.

One elderly male was found deceased and an elderly female was transported to the Penticton Regional Hospital for medical treatment for smoke inhalation related injuries. All other occupants had exited the apartment safely.

Penticton RCMP are still investigating with Penticton Fire Investigators and the BC Coroner’s Service. The investigation is still ongoing however the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature.

The City of Penticton has set up Emergency Support Services to aid the displaced apartment residents