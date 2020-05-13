Elderly man rushed to hospital after collision in Kelowna

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on May 13, 2020 at 1:57PM:

An elderly pedestrian was rushed to hospital with unknown injuries this afternoon, after the motorized scooter he was riding collided with a vehicle.

On May 13th, 2020 just after 1:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called upon to assist emergency medical crews who were responding to a report of a pedestrian involved collision near the intersection of Benvoulin Road and Fisher Road in Kelowna.

Initial reports are that a motorized scooter collided with a vehicle.

The elderly pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 70's, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to local hospital for emergency medical care.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and RCMP are still on scene.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.