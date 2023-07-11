Electoral Area “E” Official Community Plan Review survey

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is launching a survey to gather community feedback on the draft Electoral Area “E” Official Community Plan (OCP).

The review and update of the Area “E” OCP began in 2021 with a multi-phased engagement process that saw close to 500 responses from the community. Survey respondents were asked to consider various trade-offs and compromises the community may face in the future.

As a result of this engagement process, the vision, goals, and policies in the OCP have been aligned with the community’s desired future for the area. In addition, several new policies have been included in the draft of a new Official Community Plan, including:

Establishment of a growth boundary around Naramata village

Introduction of a new section addressing “social well-being”

Hazards associated with floodplain, geotechnical, and steep slope areas

Official provincial community watersheds

Climate change and mitigation strategies reflecting provincial legislation

“We are nearing completion of the Electoral Area “E” OCP and greatly value your opinions,” said Adrienne Fedrigo, Electoral Area “E” Director. “Please take the time to review the draft OCP and respond to the last round of engagement before its formal adoption.”

Please click here to take the online survey or visit the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website. Paper copies can be mailed upon request and will be available for pick-up at the following location:

RDOS Main Office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton

The survey opens Monday, July 10, 2023, and closes Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

For further information, please visit rdosregionalconnections.ca or contact Evelyn Riechert, RDOS Planner II.