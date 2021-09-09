Electoral Area F: Greater West Bench Update Mariposa Park & Development Plan Survey

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is gathering feedback to help inform the Mariposa Park Development Plan. The plan will help identify potential future projects and uses for the outdoor space, including a proposed timeline for implementation.

The RDOS has launched a survey for Greater West Bench residents and property owners to provide feedback on how they would like the park to grow with their community’s needs, identify priority projects and propose timelines for implementation.

“Surveys are a great tool for residents to help shape their community,” says RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “Parks are a vital part of our communities and the RDOS wants to know how Greater West Bench residents see Mariposa Park adapting to their needs.”

An Open House is planned for October, subject to Provincial Health Orders. The event will be held in Mariposa Park with RDOS staff and a consultant on site to answer questions about the park planning process. More information will be shared as details are finalized.

“This feedback will assist with the development of a priority plan to work towards over the next five years,” says Electoral Area F Director Riley Gettens. “The results of this survey will help create goals and timelines based on what residents have identified as being priorities for them.”

To complete the online survey, please visit the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website. Submissions will be accepted until 4:30 pm on October 1, 2021.

For further information, please visit the Community and Recreation Services tab on the RDOS Regional Connections website or call 250-490-4132.