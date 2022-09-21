iHeartRadio

Electoral Area Office of Directors for RDNO all elected by acclimation


rdno

All five Electoral Area Office of Directors for the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) have held on to their position for another term.

Here are the elected candidated:

OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “B” (Swan Lake)– Elected by Acclamation
Bob Fleming
 

OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “C” (B.X. District)– Elected by Acclamation
Amanda Shatzko
 

OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “D” (Lumby [Rural])– Elected by Acclamation
Rick Fairbairn
 

OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “E” (Cherryville) – Elected by Acclamation
Jim Johnson
 

OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “F” (Enderby [Rural])– Elected by Acclamation
Allysa Hopkins
 

