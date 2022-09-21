Electoral Area Office of Directors for RDNO all elected by acclimation

All five Electoral Area Office of Directors for the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) have held on to their position for another term.

Here are the elected candidated:

OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “B” (Swan Lake)– Elected by Acclamation

Bob Fleming



OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “C” (B.X. District)– Elected by Acclamation

Amanda Shatzko



OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “D” (Lumby [Rural])– Elected by Acclamation

Rick Fairbairn



OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “E” (Cherryville) – Elected by Acclamation

Jim Johnson



OFFICE OF DIRECTOR - ELECTORAL AREA “F” (Enderby [Rural])– Elected by Acclamation

Allysa Hopkins

