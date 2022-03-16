Elementary school evacuated

A gas leak in the Glenmore area Tuesday afternoon caused some anxious moments for students.

Out of an abundance of caution due to a leak at a nearby construction site, School District 23 moved Glenmore Elementary students from the main school building and portable until they were picked up by parents.

In a press release, the District says staff moved quickly to get students to safety and notified parents of the situation as soon as they could.

The Kelowna Fire Department were called out at around 11:30 am when a gas line was ruptured at a construction site.