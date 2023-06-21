Eli Barrett signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that 2023 WHL Prospects Draft second-round pick (26th overall) Eli Barrett has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

“I’m very honoured to sign with Kelowna,” said Barrett. “They’re a great organization, I’ve heard great things and I’m really excited to get started with them.”

Barrett, 15, led the CSSHL’s St. George’s School U15 Prep team in scoring this past season, with 73 points (31G, 42A) in 27 games, while recording 10 penalty minutes. He recorded another six points (2G, 4A) and two penalty minutes in three playoff games.

He was named to the CSSHL’s 2022-23 BC/ID Division Second Team All-Star team after finishing fourth in league scoring.