Ellis and Clement intersection, Pandosy Street and Dehart Road to be re paved: City says

As the City works to improve streets and intersections, approximately 20 km of road will be resurfaced in 2023 to ensure longevity and repair any damage. The annual pavement management program this year involves the resurfacing of 14 road segments and intersections.



“Preventative maintenance treatments are necessary components of all pavement management programs,” says Kamil Rogowski, Transportation Engineer. “They are used to slow down ongoing deterioration and preserve or improve the surface condition.”



The treatments are applied over the entire service life of the pavement and include activities such as crack sealing, pothole repair and micro-surfacing.



“Micro-surfacing is a thin but durable surface treatment used to preserve existing asphalt roadways without the full cost and inconvenience of full pavement surface removal and replacement,” explains Rogowski. “If this deterioration were left untreated, it would lead to the quicker formation of potholes and other distresses to the paved surface.”



Monitoring and testing of roads by the City helps to identify and prioritize sections that require updating. Areas chosen for 2023 include the Ellis and Clement intersection, part of Pandosy Street and Dehart Road from Gordon to Swamp.



Work has already begun on selected road segments by sweeping, sealing cracks, flushing, and completing some minor shoulder repairs. Residents will be notified when resurfacing work is to begin in their area.



The City of Kelowna and crews onsite appreciate your patience and cooperation while work is under way.



Visit kelowna.ca/roadreport for current road construction information or to view the infrastructure projects map