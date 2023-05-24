Ellison Fire Department hosting open house

Join the Ellison Fire Department for a day of family fun at their annual open house. This year’s event is on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fire Hall at 4411 Old Vernon Road. This event is open to all ages and admission is free.

Date: May 27, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Ellison Fire Hall – 4411 Old Vernon Road

The firefighters will be cooking up smokies all day and offering pony rides from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Attendees will also have the chance to explore fire trucks and learn about emergency preparedness and fire prevention at information booths hosted by BC Ambulance and RCMP.

For event details, visit rdco.com/EllisonOpenHouse2023/.

The Ellison Fire Department was established in 1979. The 23 staff members support over 2,700 residents spread throughout the 82 square kilometer fire protection area.

Interested in joining the Ellison Fire Department? The fire department will be recruiting more paid-on-call volunteers beginning mid-September. For more information contact ellison.chief@rdco.com.