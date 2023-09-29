Ellison Fire Department looking for new recruits: RDCO

When the pagers sound, members of the Ellison Fire Department are always ready to answer the call for help. Apply today to join them.

The Ellison Fire Department is kicking off its annual fall recruitment campaign and is seeking six new recruits to join their team as paid-on-call firefighters. Prospective members must reside within an eight- kilometre radius of Station 61 at 4411 Old Vernon Road, be between the age of 19 and 65 and be in good physical condition.

“We are searching for individuals who want to represent their community and have a keen interest in acquiring new skills,” says David Bates, Ellison Fire Chief. “There is a commitment to learning and practicing together, which fosters strong team relationships.”

If you are interested, please complete the paid-on-call firefighter application form and submit it in person at Station 61, located at 4411 Old Vernon Road, before 7 p.m. on October 23, 2023.

Prospective recruits will be contacted regarding the next steps for joining the department. Interviews and physical tests for candidates will be conducted during the upcoming fall season. Successful applicants will receive training during the department's Monday evening or weekend sessions.

Established in 1979, the Ellison Fire Department serves approximately 1,000 homes within an 82 square kilometer area in the Ellison community of Electoral Area East. The department responds to around 100 calls annually.

If you have any inquiries about joining the Ellison Fire Department, please email ellison.chief@rdco.com.