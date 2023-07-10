Ellison Provincial Park wildfire held

Firefighters on scene of a wildfire in Ellison Provincial Park have reported the fire is being held and crews are establishing a fire guard on the perimeter of the fire.

Crews from the BX Swan Lake Fire Department and Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department have been released and Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) remains on scene to assist BC Wildfire Service.

Eastside Road will soon be re-opened to traffic in both directions.

VFRS would like to thank all fire services for their assistance with this emergency response and would also like to thank all boaters and water users for clearing the area quickly, so a helicopter could assist with an aerial attack.

Further information will be provided on this fire as it becomes available. For the most up-to-date information regarding wildfires in BC, visit the BC Wildfire Service interactive map and website: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/map

Original: (July 9)

Firefighters from Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service are currently on the scene of a wildfire in Ellison Provincial Park.

The fire is estimated to be approximately 1 hectare in size. Ground and aerial crews are attacking the fire.

As a precaution, RCMP are evacuating nearby beach areas and the Ellison Provincial Park campground.

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the Ellison Provincial Park area. Do not travel toward the area. This is for the safety of public and emergency responders, and to provide easier access for fire crews.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.