Ember stomp highlights fire safety

This Saturday’s Ember Stomp is a fun way to provide education on a serious topic – fire prevention.

“This is the time of the year when we want everyone to enjoy the outdoors and be prepared for the upcoming wildfire season,” says FireSmart co-ordinator Miyoko McKeown. “The Ember Stomp is a chance to educate in a unique way the dangers and at the same time provide practical tips on ensuring your home is fire resilient and that you’re ready in an emergency.”

The FireSmart team will be hosting the Ember Stomp on May 6 at Rotary Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Various groups that are involved in FireSmart or support FireSmart will be setting up booths on fire prevention.

The event will also have live music, a food truck, a colouring station – featuring local artist colouring sheets - and goats for petting.

For more information on being FireSmart, visit Penticton.ca/FireSmart and to stay informed make sure to sign up for notifications from the City of Penticton at Penticton.ca/updates