Emergency Alert system available in Columbia-Shuswap Regional District

In times of crisis, it is important residents have access to trusted, timely and accurate information to ensure their own safety and that of their family and loved ones. In response to this need, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), which operates the Shuswap Emergency Program, has chosen Alertable as an emergency notification program.

This program will serve the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's Emergency Programs including:

Shuswap Emergency Program (SEP)

CSRD Electoral Areas C, D, E and F,

City of Salmon Arm,

District of Sicamous.

Revelstoke and Area Emergency Program (RAEMP)

CSRD Electoral Area B

City of Revelstoke

Golden and Area Emergency Program (GAEMP)

CSRD Electoral Area A

Town of Golden

Alertable is a multi-purpose communication service used to send alerts to residents, businesses, and visitors during critical events like fires or floods as well as for relevant day-to-day communications, such as water advisories. That way, you stay aware, plan ahead and save time. Keep yourself and others informed and up-to-date with Alertable.

What You Can Expect from Alertable

Personalized Communications: Critical information such as the type and location of an emergency incident, evacuation alerts or orders, and instructions from emergency officials are provided for the locations you have specified.

Follow Multiple Locations: You can choose notifications for more than one location such as home, office, cabin, family and friends and more. Any event or communication related to your specified locations will be forwarded to you using your preferred communication channel.

Customized Notifications: Alertable's capabilities ensure that you will only get notified when a communication is relevant to you or one of the locations you have specified. You can personalize notifications by type and severity. Receive alerts over a wide variety of communication channels including mobile apps, text/SMS alerting, email or voice calling. Choose any combination that's right for you. Find out more from Alertable's FAQs.

Privacy: Registration is anonymous, and no information is shared or used for marketing or data-harvesting purposes. Location information is only used to determine proximity to an alert event. For more details on Alertable's privacy policy, click here.

Opt in or out: Both mobile applications and web-based accounts provide access to an unsubscribe feature. While subscribed, all critical-level alerts will be issued for the areas you have specified. You can customize advisory-level alerts to suit your needs.

How to Register:

Registration for the service is free simple and anonymous. Alertable is available on the App Store for Apple devices, and Google Play for Android devices.

The mobile app is the recommended option for using the system and will also allow users to access DriveBC and Environment Canada weather alerts.

For desktop, browser, email, text message, or voice call alerts, sign up on the CSRD section of the Alertable website.

For Smart Home devices: go to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to install the Alertable skill and action for these devices.