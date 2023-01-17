Emergency operations centre opened in response to Highway 3 rock slide

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has opened an Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre at Victory Hall, 427-7th Avenue in Keremeos. The reception centre has been activated to support residents on Evacuation Order due to a rockslide west of Keremeos in Electoral Area “G”.

The rockslide was reported on Monday, January 16, 2023, and sent rocks over Highway 3 and into 3169-10th Avenue. No injuries have been reported. A technical team, requested by the RDOS, is scheduled to join experts from the province (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure) at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for one property located at 3169-10th Avenue (Eagle RV Park and Campground) in Electoral Area “G”. Please continue to monitor RDOS web and social media channels for the latest updates.

For updates on road closures and restrictions, please check DriveBC or call 1-800-550-4997.