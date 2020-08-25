Emergency preparedness



It's extremely important to be prepared, not only because of wildfires but for any emergency that will have you leaving your house at a moment's notice.

That from Kelowna Fire Department's Deputy Chief Sandra Follack. Part of that prepardness is having a grab and go bag at the ready.

"You need to be able to walk out the door with proper documents in hand so that you can identify who you are." explains Follack.

"You probably have pets, young children or elderly parents or grandparents. What do they need as well?"

Follack says include the basics that would help you take care of yourself for 72 hours.

Some examples of items for a grab and go bag are dried food, water, clothes, medicines and eye glasses.