Emergency Preparedness Week: Ahead of the Game This Wildfire Season

It is Emergency Preparedness Week across BC. Are you prepared for a natural disaster?



After record flooding in 2017 and wildfires in 2018, Okanagan residents are well aware what mother nature can throw at them.



Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan Regional Emergency Program Coordinator, says, "In the past years we've had mitigation that's happened throughout and that's always been maintained this year. So, we're still way ahead of the game when it comes to wildfires in the forest. If it does get exceptionally hot then we definitely will take different steps to ensure that our residents are safe."



Follack says one of the best websites to visit is CORDEmergency.ca.

