Emergency Response Team deploys for man wanted on Canada wide warrant

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team deployed to assist Kelowna RCMP last night with the safe apprehension a man wanted on a Canada wide warrant.

On February 2nd, 2021, Kelowna RCMP were notified that a man wanted on a Canada wide warrant out of Sudbury Ontario may be in the Kelowna area. The warrant is for charges of attempted murder (x3), extortion, criminal harassment, and assault with a weapon.

The investigation led police to believe the suspect was inside a residence in the 300-block of Mallach Road in Kelowna. Front line officers established an area of containment around the home, and out of an abundance of caution, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist.

“The suspect, 30-year-old Adrian Eppinger, was taken into custody without incident,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “He has been brought before the courts and will be returned to Ontario as soon as possible.”

No further information regarding this incident is being released at this time.

Any further inquiries in this matter can be addressed to the Greater Sudbury Police at (705) 675-9171.