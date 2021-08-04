Emergency Response Team deploys for man wanted on numerous warrants

Press release

The RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team deployed to assist West Kelowna RCMP yesterday with the safe apprehension a man wanted on warrants.

On August 3, 2021, West Kelowna RCMP were able to determine that a West Kelowna man with warrants for numerous charges including driving while prohibited, mischief, dangerous operating, and flight from police was at a residence in the 3000-block of Cougar Road in West Kelowna. Front line officers established an area of containment around the home, and out of an abundance of caution, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team was called in to assist.

“The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Collins, was taken into custody,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “He will be brought before the BC Provincial Court today.”

No further information regarding this incident is being released at this time.