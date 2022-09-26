Emergency Services Showcase returns to Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is excited to announce the annual Emergency Service Showcase is returning to Polson Park on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. This event provides the opportunity for the general public to interact with the various Emergency Services within our community.

The showcase will be held from 9:30 am – 11:30 am and will feature multiple units of the RCMP such as Police Dog Services, Tactical Troop, and the Emergency Response Team, various police vehicles and much more. Additional agencies that will be in attendance include, Vernon Fire Rescue Services, BC Emergency Health Services, Vernon Search and Rescue Society, City of Vernon Bylaw Services, RCMP Volunteers, and Community Safety Office.

Everyone is invited to attend this community event to get an opportunity to meet your local Emergency Service personnel and participate in hands-on activities and displays.

After a two year absence, it’s exciting to be able to host this event again, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. It’s a great opportunity for the public to come out and meet their local emergency responders and community safety partners. There will be vehicles and equipment on display and will also be a live demonstration by the RCMP Police Dog Services. Vernon Fire Rescue Services will also be performing a live auto extrication.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Details:

When: Tuesday, September 27th, 2022

Where: Polson Park, Vernon BC (3201 24th Ave)

Time: 9:30 am – 11:30 am

**Polson Park Road Access**

Vehicle access to Polson Park will be limited and the road encompassing the park will be closed to through traffic. Please enter the park using the main entrance off of Highway 6. Parking space will available in the north east parking lot.